The University Star

The Hays County Health Department (HCHD) said they received confirmation of a measles case in Kyle from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday, May 19.

According to the HCHD, the infected individual was unvaccinated and the case is not linked to the ongoing outbreak in West Texas.

“The patient developed a rash on May 15, 2025. Individuals with measles are contagious four days before they develop the rash and four days after they develop the rash,” Matthew Gonzales, executive director of the HCHD said. “Therefore, our patient that we’re discussing… was contagious between May 11, 2025 and May 19.”

According to a press release emailed to The Star, the infected individual was at the Sephora in Kohls and H-E-B Plus in Kyle from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 10, the CommuniCare-Kyle Clinic from 11:47 a.m. to 2:23 p.m on May 13, the Texas Department of Public Safety office in San Marcos from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13 and the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle from 12:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Despite being outside the most likely contagion window, the May 10 locations were included due to a small chance of early spreading.

According to Gonzales, all organizations involved in handling the measles case have been helping investigate possible exposures, so that exposed individuals can be contacted and receive proper treatment. The HCHD recommends individuals that were in any of the listed locations to monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

“Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after the exposure,” Gabriela Guel, an epidemiologist with the HCHD said. “Symptoms include: a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, [with] the hallmark symptom being a rash, which first appears at the face and hairline… most people recover in 10 days.”

According to Guel, the disease can have serious complications in children younger than five and individuals with weakened immune systems. She said that in rare cases the disease can be life-threatening.

“The measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccine is a safe and highly effective way to prevent infection,” Guel said.

One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective while two doses is 97% effective against measles.

According to the county’s press release, individuals who are exposed should contact their healthcare provider to see what treatment or preventative options are best for them. Insured persons can check with their doctor or pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured individuals can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (TVFC) and Adult Safety Net Program (AFN).

Gonzales said that individuals who have any information relating to measles, or have further questions can contact the HCHD at 512-393-5520.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.