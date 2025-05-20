87° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Hays County Health Department confirms positive measles case in Kyle
Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
May 20, 2025
University Star logo

The Hays County Health Department (HCHD) said they received confirmation of a measles case in Kyle from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday, May 19.

According to the HCHD, the infected individual was unvaccinated and the case is not linked to the ongoing outbreak in West Texas.

“The patient developed a rash on May 15, 2025. Individuals with measles are contagious four days before they develop the rash and four days after they develop the rash,” Matthew Gonzales, executive director of the HCHD said. “Therefore, our patient that we’re discussing… was contagious between May 11, 2025 and May 19.”

According to a press release emailed to The Star, the infected individual was at the Sephora in Kohls and H-E-B Plus in Kyle from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 10, the CommuniCare-Kyle Clinic from 11:47 a.m. to 2:23 p.m on May 13, the Texas Department of Public Safety office in San Marcos from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13 and the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle from 12:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Despite being outside the most likely contagion window, the May 10 locations were included due to a small chance of early spreading.

According to Gonzales, all organizations involved in handling the measles case have been helping investigate possible exposures, so that exposed individuals can be contacted and receive proper treatment. The HCHD recommends individuals that were in any of the listed locations to monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

“Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after the exposure,” Gabriela Guel, an epidemiologist with the HCHD said. “Symptoms include: a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, [with] the hallmark symptom being a rash, which first appears at the face and hairline… most people recover in 10 days.”

According to Guel, the disease can have serious complications in children younger than five and individuals with weakened immune systems. She said that in rare cases the disease can be life-threatening.

“The measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccine is a safe and highly effective way to prevent infection,” Guel said. 

One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective while two doses is 97% effective against measles.

According to the county’s press release, individuals who are exposed should contact their healthcare provider to see what treatment or preventative options are best for them. Insured persons can check with their doctor or pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured individuals can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (TVFC) and Adult Safety Net Program (AFN).

Gonzales said that individuals who have any information relating to measles, or have further questions can contact the HCHD at 512-393-5520.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
University Star logo
Arrest warrant issued for Hays County corrections officer
police lights
San Marcos Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run
logo
Two students have immigration statuses restored after Trump Administration reverses revocations
Workers demolish the burned Iconic Village apartments Jan.15, 2019, on North LBJ Drive.
Grand jury declines to indict man arrested for Iconic Village arson
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Two Texas State students face change in immigration status amid ongoing revocations
More in features
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops final series of regular season
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Texas State track finds success at Twilight meet
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.&#160;&#160;
Texas State Football alumni join forces in the UFL with Michigan Panthers, reflect on careers
logo
Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Wimberley pedestrian
Review: 'Sinners' bites into history and culture
Review: 'Sinners' bites into history and culture
More in hays-county
commissioner's court city council 4
Commissioners Court proclaims Air Quality Awareness, present Measles Exposure After Action report
Screenshot of email from Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan to The University Star on Feb. 3.
40 people arrested in multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
University Star logo
Deceased bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, reviews historical preservation
Donate to The University Star