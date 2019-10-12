Soccer ups win streak to three with 1-0 victory

Texas State goalkeeper, (2), Heather Martin holds a soccer ball before kicking it into play Oct. 6 against Appalachian State at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Photo credit: Jaden Edison

The Texas State soccer team won their third-straight match following a lackluster seven game losing streak earlier in the season, narrowly defeating the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 1-0 at home on Friday.

The Bobcats improve their record to 7-5-2 on the season and 3-2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

With a commanding 6-1 all-time record against the Louisiana, Texas State continued the trend with the tight victory.

In the 25th minute, junior midfielder Mackenzie Smith scored following a shot by senior forward Kaylee Davis to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

Smith credits her goal to working on following each other’s shots.

“It felt really good,” Smith said. ”We’ve really been working on following each other’s shots so it felt really good to be there and be able to finish Kaylee’s shot.”

Despite taking 12 shots as a team, Smith’s goal was the only score of the match.

“I definitely have faith in my team but we need to score more,” Smith said. ”We need to make more opportunities for ourselves.”

Texas State will look to continue their win streak as they travel to Costal Carolina next weekend for another conference matchup.

