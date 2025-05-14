87° San Marcos
Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Wimberley pedestrian

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
May 14, 2025
According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, a fox tested positive for rabies after it bit a pedestrian outside a Wimberley home on May 9.

After the bite, the fox was tested by the Department of State Health Services, where it tested positive for the virus, which is nearly 100% fatal if untreated

The incident in Wimberley marks the second time in a week that a fox suspected of carrying rabies has attacked someone in Hays County. 

On Monday, May 12, the city of San Marcos sent out a press release that stated four individuals were being treated for rabies after exposure to a fox in the Purgatory Creek Natural Area. Two of the individuals reported being bitten by the fox.

“Foxes rarely attack humans, and the unusual behavior raises concerns that the animal may be sick, potentially with the rabies virus,” San Marcos Animal Service Manager Christie Banduch said in the press release. “It’s important that any individuals who may have been exposed seek medical attention as soon as possible.”

According to the press release, the natural area remains open to the public, but they advise people to stay away from the Beatrice, Dante and Ripheus trails while the incident is investigated.

The press release stated that city staff are working with the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Division to investigate the Purgatory Creek attacks. If the fox is not found, they will assume it was infected with the rabies virus.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging individuals who have been in physical contact with a wild animal to contact them at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Division at 254-778-6744.

The city of San Marcos is encouraging anyone who may have been exposed to contact Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

