Bobcats beat themselves in first conference loss

Texas State lost their hopes of tying for the top spot in the Sun Belt and upping their win streak to three consecutive games in a 24-14 loss to the ULM Warhawks late Thursday night at Strahan Arena.

The nationally-televised battle put the ‘Cats at 1-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall.

The Warhawks got on the board early and fast with a quick touchdown in the first five minutes. A first quarter interception helped the Texas State offense get back in but a low snap two plays later ended the Bobcats’ hope for a touchdown drive.

A second-quarter touchdown from freshman tight end Micah Hilts finally put the ‘Cats on the board. The Bobcats then managed to hold the Warhawks to another field goal with five minutes left in the first half to bring the score to 17-7.

A surprise visit from quarterback Tyler Vitt brought in an unprecedented 62-yard bomb to wide receiver Trevis Graham Jr. for the Bobcats’ second touchdown of the game. The touchdown, which came off of Vitt’s first pass attempt, brought the score to 17-14 going into the final quarter.

A Warhawk rush with two minutes left in the 4th made it a 10-point game with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, and a late interception from Vitt sealed the fate for the ‘Cats. ULM squashed hopes for a comeback and ran the clock to finish the game 24-14.

Texas State will be going into another bye-week before facing Arkansas State at Arkansas on Oct.26.

This is a test.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today