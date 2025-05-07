Jaden Williams invited to Raiders rookie minicamp

Wide receiver Jaden Williams has been invited to the raiders rookie minicamp, Texas State football announced on X Tuesday afternoon.

The Pflugerville native spent his first three collegiate seasons at Boston College before transferring to Texas State for his senior season, where he became a solid second option for the Bobcat offense.

In the 2024 season, Williams started in all 13 games for Texas State while racking up 57 receptions, 807 yards, and seven touchdowns. Over his three years at Boston College he recorded 42 receptions for 570 yards and six touchdowns in 18 games.

The Hendrickson High School graduate will look to make the Raiders roster and earn a contract at rookie minicamp. The camp will be held from Friday, May 9 until Sunday, May 11.