A closer look at the bands of ACL

PALM SPRINGSTEEN

Palm Springsteen was once a file name—just one among many—they could have been Santana Monica.

The band, which started out as a one-man-show, performed at ACL Weekend One on Friday

Nick Hinman, Palm Springsteen front man, has been a musician since he was a child. Piano lessons and teaching himself how to play guitar inspired him to pursue a life of music.

As he began writing more music, he started saving the songs as potential band names. When he played his first show, Hinman chose the one that showed up the most in his computer: Palm Springsteen.

He said having lived in some of the biggest cities in the world really inspired his music.

“Palm Springsteen is a Los Angeles-based band, but it has a mentality of New York,” Hinman said. “Los Angeles is inherently hedonistic so (Palm Springsteen) has the attitude of that sound—that time— mixed with the warmth of California.”

Weekend One was full of firsts for Palm Springsteen: ACL is the first festival the band has ever played, the first time they had ever been to Texas and the first time they had ever played a show before 5 p.m.

Hinman said after they finish their tour, they plan on returning to L.A. and getting right back in the studio to finish their debut album. The band has only released two songs, but played 12 on stage.

“It feels phenomenal (to play at ACL),” Hinman said. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Palm Springsteen has worked with a few big-name artists like Tony Hoffer and Mark Foster, of Foster the People. After meeting him at a show, Foster asked Hinman to play him a few songs, then asked him to join his tour.

He had six days before they needed to leave.

Hinman said the tour was an amazing experience and he was grateful for Foster the People taking his band under their wing.

“It’s been a journey,” Hinman said. “We’re kind of in the beginning of it but the fans that we’ve gotten have been very supportive and it means a lot.”

Palm Springsteen can be found on Instagram @palmspringsteen, Twitter @palmtweets and via their website.

SUPERET

Superet is the product of three things: Valentine’s day, Latin and a nervous breakthrough.

Front man Matt Blitzer was playing in another group another group when he decided it was time to break free and start his own production. After staying awake for three days straight, recording an EP and playing a debut show at Bootleg Theater in L.A., Superet was born Valentine’s day 2016.

Blitzer couldn’t forget the date even if he wanted to—it’s tattooed on his arm.

“It’s one of my worst tattoos, actually,” Blitzer said. “It’s coming off.”

Blitzer said his inspiration for the name came while driving in a red convertible down 3rd street in East L.A. when he saw a sign for the Superet Church of Neon Lights encapsulated in a heart. Superet means “may he overflow” in Latin.

“It felt very in-line with this nervous breakthrough that I was having,” Blitzer said. “All the music had been locked up inside me, and us as a band, for a long time and then finally coming out– it felt very fitting for a name.”

Blitzer said the contents of the breakthrough were too personal but assured that sleep deprivation can cause ideas to bubble up to the surface.

This is Superet’s first time on the festival circuit and they played Saturday of ACL Weekend One. Multi-instrumentalist Isaac Tamburino said playing at ACL was an honor and helped them feel validated as a band.

“It’s not like a ‘we made it’ moment but we must be doing something right that we’ve been invited,” Tamburino said. “It’s amazing to consider the other bands our peers at this point.”

Their debut album is called “How to Work a Room,” they are currently on tour and working on new music.

“Anyone is invited to join us in that room,” Blitzer said.

Superet can be found on Instagram and Twitter @superettheband, Spotify and their website.

HOUSES

Sometimes it helps to step outside your comfort zone, though Houses was never really in one.

Houses front man Dexter Tortoriello didn’t start his music career or Houses conventionally and didn’t really intend to. The band, who performed Weekend One and will perform again on Friday of Weekend Two, was born out of the loss of a job and a stint on the big island of Hawaii.

Tortoriello spent his childhood messing with music gear that he didn’t know how to use, and with no one around to teach him, he was left to his own devices. He had various projects in high school, but none came to fruition.

After losing his job and meeting bandmate Megan Messina, the pair moved to Hawaii and did farm work for the woman whose property they lived on, in addition to working on their music.

When they returned to the mainland and posted their music online, they were picked up by a record label in just five days. Tortoriello said the music scene was different in 2010, when they were signed, and that music blogs played a pivotal part in their success.

“I felt really lucky,” Tortoriello said. “I don’t know if it would ever happen again that way.”

Since then the band has made a lot of headway: playing at Lollapalooza, working with artists like Diplo and they just finished a tour as the opening act for K. Flay.

The band finished touring with K. Flay just two days before their first ACL performance. Tortoriello said they enjoyed working with her so much that they watched her performance again at ACL.

“She’s huge and awesome,” Tortoriello said. “We had a blast and her show is one of my favorite things.”

The band has released three full-length albums since 2010. Tortoriello said their newest one, “Drugstore Heaven,” is an exploration of himself and his emotions and their song “Fast Talk” is one of the most personal songs they’ve performed.

“The first couple times we played (Fast Talk) it was really scary because no one knows the words and they’re hearing it for the first time,” Tortoriello said. “You feel like you’re naked on stage, totally exposed. Now, it feels really nice because people know the words.”

Houses can be found on Instagram @housesmusic, Twitter @Houses, Spotify and via their website.

