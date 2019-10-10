UPD searches for indecently exposed man
October 10, 2019
The University Police Department responded to a white 18-25- year-old man with brown hair who indecently exposed himself in McCoy Hall at 12:45 p.m.
He was last seen wearing white shorts, a blue polo shirt made of “moisture wicking material” with light blue horizontal stripes, white tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.
Call UPD for any suspicious activity.
