UPD searches for indecently exposed man

The University Police Department responded to a white 18-25- year-old man with brown hair who indecently exposed himself in McCoy Hall at 12:45 p.m.

He was last seen wearing white shorts, a blue polo shirt made of “moisture wicking material” with light blue horizontal stripes, white tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Call UPD for any suspicious activity.

