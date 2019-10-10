Teas State takes second straight sweep at UTA

Texas State celebrates in their second straight sweep at UTA on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State swept their opponent for the second consecutive match Tuesday, traveling to Arlington to face off the Mavericks for a 3-0 win (25-14, 25-21,25-10).

The Bobcats, who have been able to climb the Sun Belt rankings this season and now sit at 4-1, never trailed in the match. This also marked the ninth straight match the Bobcats have beat the Mavs, which includes back-to-back sweeps.

“I am extremely proud of this team tonight,” head coach Karen Chisum said. “We were solid all the way around in every single position.”

Both senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey and sophomore Janell Fitzgerald both had breakout performances. Huskey led all players with 12 kills and four digs while Fitzgerald added 10 kills.

In the first set, the Bobcats were able to handle their business, jumping out to a lead early and holding on to it to lead by as many as 13 points. The ‘Cats were able capitalize on Huskey’s six kills to outplay UTA 25-14.

In the second set the Bobcats were able to fend off a UTA rally and cruise to the 25-21-win thanks in large part to the team’s ability to hold on to their lead. UTA had two runs where they were able to push the lead to a close margin, going on a 5-0 run at one point that put the ‘Cats in jeopardy before they clinched the second set.

In the third set, Texas State grabbed a 12-0 lead to start the match and never looked back winning 25-10 and winning the set.

The Bobcats currently have a five-match win streak at home and look to keep the streak alive as they return home to face Georgia State on Friday at 6:30.

