TXST Campus Master Plan approved

During its May 1 and 2 quarterly meeting, the Texas State University System (TSUS) approved Texas State’s 2025-35 Campus Master Plan and seven new degree programs.

Texas State’s 2025-35 Campus Master Plan consists of 30 new construction projects, a plan to increase enrollment to 50,000 students across both campuses, “Run to R1,” and enhancements to current buildings.

Within the new construction projects for the San Marcos campus, five academic buildings and three parking lots are planned to get built. In addition to the new buildings, there will also be 22 renovation plans for current buildings at the San Marcos campus, with 14 of these being academic buildings.

“While the new plan doesn’t increase the campus footprint, some of it does focus on enhancing the natural beauty of our campus by reclaiming space that has been previously neglected,” Damphousse said during the presentation.

Renovation recommendations were ranked based on the facility condition index, architectural structure and mechanical systems of each building.

The presentation slideshow stated Harris Dining Hall, Bexar Hall, Joann Cole and Roy F. Mitte buildings, Supple Science and Encino Hall are some buildings that require renovations.

Damphousse said during the presentation there will be new dorms behind LBJ Student Center, adding about 1,500 beds with a new dining hall next to it. Additionally, Castro Hall, the new dormitory located on Academy Street, will be open for fall 2025, adding 1,000 beds.

The Campus Master Plan includes a new area called the “STEM neighborhood,” which will include Ingram, Castro Hall, new math and computer science classrooms, a new research building and a tiered parking lot.

Additionally, there will be a welcome center called “Spring Lake” located at Aquarena Springs. Damphousse said the goal for “Spring Lake” is to generate revenue.

“We hope [Spring Lake] will be a major cultural educational destination for guests, providing enhanced learning opportunities about the history of Spring Lake and the importance of water for Texas,” Damphousse said during the presentation.

Along side the plans for “Spring Lake”, the Campus Master Plan includes renovations to Sewell Park including: adding crosswalks, renewing the infrastructure along the river and elevating the road where it crosses the river for a dedicated walking path.

According to the presentation, the Round Rock campus is expected to grow from 6,000 students in total to an end goal of 10,000, and the San Marcos campus is expected to grow from 36,071 to 40,000 students.

“To get to 10,000 [students] we will have to add more buildings, but not just classrooms, but residential buildings,” Damphousse said during the presentation. “There are over 200 freshmen enrolled at Round Rock for fall.”

Damphousse said during the presentation that when Esperanza Hall, an academic building, is completed, the Round Rock campus will accommodate around 6,000 students. According to TXST Facilities, Esperanza Hall is expected to be completed by July 2026.

According to a September 2024 press release, enrollment across both campuses passed 40,000 students in fall 2024.

“Enrollment of 40,678 surpassed the previous record of 38,849, which was set in 2016,” a TXST press release stated. “It is an increase of 1,805 students or 4.6% over fall 2023.”

Additionally, the TSUS Board of Regents approved seven new degree programs for Texas State.

According to the TSUS agenda, bachelor’s in science in data science, mass communication and master’s of science with a major in electrical engineering will be available for students as of fall 2025.

The agenda further stated a master’s program in artificial intelligence, industrial and business operations and a doctoral degree program in kinesiology will be available for students in spring 2026.