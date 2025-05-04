Senior 30: DIY zine punk to newspaper published

While my time at the University Star was short, I enjoyed all of the work I did for the newspaper and hope to carry the knowledge I gained during my experience. Exploring editorial and more comic illustrations was a brief reprieve while cramming for my final portfolio site!I’m endlessly grateful for the art building’s risographs and their professors in charge, as well as my friends and peers in the Communication Design program. I’ve fallen in love with illustrating and design all over again thanks to them, and I feel endlessly inspired to create beyond the scope of my student career.A part of me regrets not joining the University Star earlier just because I had so much fun, but I look forward to seeing it develop and flourish after graduation.