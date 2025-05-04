Senior 30: BroadCast Reporter says goodbye to the star

Flash Photography Company Broadcast Reporter Paul Richardson at the Spring 2025 Grad Fest, Wednesday, March 25, 2025 at the LBJ Student Center

When I first came to Texas State in 2021, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I knew I was getting a degree, but in which field, I had no clue. It wasn’t until my fourth semester in San Marcos that I realized the answer had been right under my nose when I discovered the Electronic Media program.

I cannot stress enough how thankful I am for each and every professor that I’ve studied under during my time in the Electronic Media program and the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. It felt like each and every professor I had didn’t just care about me and my grade, but my life and career as well. The program has brought me so many incredible opportunities, most notably, it led me to The University Star. Sharing stories, reporting on sports, producing broadcasts, working for The Star, and the time I spent with the people along the way are the memories I’ll cherish most after I walk across the stage and cannonball into the river. Thanks to Texas State University, my professors and my peers, I’m leaving college more prepared for life than I could’ve imagined before I arrived.