The Edge
81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

San Marcos to begin enforcing can ban

James Philips, News Reporter
May 4, 2025
Diego Medel
Single use containers litter the ground at Sewell Park Thursday, April 10, 2025, during River Fest.

The city of San Marcos has started enforcement of its previously passed can ban this summer, according to Christie Murillo, marketing and outreach coordinator for San Marcos Parks and Recreation.

The Reuse at the River Ordinance, alternatively known as the can ban, prohibits the use of glass or single-use beverage containers in designated parks and across the San Marcos River.

City enforcement of the container ban began May 1, 2025, Murillo wrote.

“Our goal is to gain compliance through education first, but citations may be given at the officer’s discretion,” Murillo wrote.

Authorities can fine violators of the ordinance between $250 and $500.

The city spent the first year of the ordinance focusing on education to raise awareness of the ban and will continue those efforts this year alongside enforcement, according to Murillo.

“The city will be educating the public in the same traditional methods we utilize each summer to reach our river patrons about park rules – social media platforms, website, phone conversations and physical signage; verbal interactions on site from staff, Habitat Conservation Crew (HCP) workers, Park Ambassadors, law enforcement officers, and volunteers,” Murillo wrote.

David Zambrano, education and outreach coordinator for Eyes of the San Marcos River said, however, the lack of enforcement last year led to single-use pollutants continuing to flow into protected wetland environments.

“We’re not seeing any less [trash in] all the cleanups that I’ve done, especially in the Rio Vista area,” Zambrano said. “Thankfully, not as much of it is in the river, but definitely along the rocks and in the parks throughout the park system, we’re seeing pretty much everything that is prohibited by the policy.”

Murillo confirmed that the previous year of non-enforcement also coincided with an increase in visitors.

“Last summer we saw a tremendous increase in our riverfront park crowds, thus, we saw a tremendous increase in all litter in and around the San Marcos River,” Murillo wrote.

Murillo wrote that, despite the increase in waste last year, the city is not considering any additional litter-reduction restrictions for San Marcos parks.

“We currently have a multi-prong approach to address litter in our parks and river that continues to serve us as good as possible,” Murillo wrote. “That approach is a combination of parks maintenance crews, hired litter abatement staff via contractor, and habitat conservation staff for in-river litter removal.”

Zambrano emphasized the importance of having uniform policies across both city and Texas State-owned parks.

“[It’s about creating] a consistent message to treat the river well no matter where you are, and that shouldn’t just apply to our river, that should apply to any natural area that’s also used for recreation,” Zambrano said.

Jason Vlastaras, director of campus recreation at Texas State, wrote to The Star that while single-use containers are allowed on the grounds of Sewell Park under the ordinance, bringing those containers into the river itself is prohibited.

“Campus Recreation has been in communication with the city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation to support the Reuse at the River ordinance,” Vlastaras wrote. “We will be mirroring the city’s initial efforts to support the ordinance by focusing on education and signage.”

The university also collaborates with the city on efforts such as habitat conservation and river cleanups, according to The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.

In the meantime, Zambrano said residents can still be proactive in following the city ordinance for the restricted no-zones.

“[Residents can be] more conscious of [what] the rules are for where they’re going before they get there,” Zambrano said. “Be prepared to use reusable containers, your Nalgene bottles, your Stanley flasks… rather than a big case of something that’s designed to be thrown away once you’ve used it once.”

Residents interested in conservation efforts, Zambrano said, can get involved with organizations such as Eyes of the San Marcos River and the San Marcos River Foundation.

“My favorite brag about the community in San Marcos is that there are so many unique organizations that all have a particular niche in how they volunteer their time to care for the environment,” Zambrano said.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Senior 30: Taking a risk
Senior 30: Taking a risk
Senior 30: DIY zine punk to newspaper published
Senior 30: DIY zine punk to newspaper published
Broadcast Reporter Paul Richardson at the Spring 2025 Grad Fest, Wednesday, March 25, 2025 at the LBJ Student Center
Senior 30: BroadCast Reporter says goodbye to the star
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Bobcat baseball takes series against ULM Warhawks with eyes on a sweep
Texas State Quadball senior team captain David Avila participates in a scrimmage on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Spring Lake Fields.
Texas State Quadball's journey to a successful season
Electronic media senior Marisa Nuñez poses in front of Tokyo Tower, March 13, 2025, in Japan.
Senior 30: “Yesterday’s gone, we gotta keep moving on”
More in News
Lucciana Choueiry reporting at the immigration protest on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at UT Austin. Her coverage of the protest is published in The Austin Chronicle.
Senior 30: A purpose born in Beirut, written in The Star(s)
Texas State history and journalism senior Jacquelyn Burrer poses, Friday, April 25, 2025, on the quad.
Senior 30: The shortest story I'll ever write
logo
Charges dismissed without prejudice against DeVonte Amerson for 2015 death of TXST student
Fernando Bramhall makes drinks at Maseo Tasting Room and Bar, April 19, 2025, in San Marcos
Local businesses discuss potential tariff effects
The north side of the Texas Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on March 4, 2025.
TXST cancels transportation for social work advocacy trip
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
More in san-marcos
San Marcos City Hall.&#160;
City council narrowly votes to move City Hall north, dog park at risk of relocation
city hall
City council votes to approve downtown housing complex
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasibility study
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasibility study
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
Americana band Loose Screws and Rusty Hearts performs at Earth Day San Marcos, Saturday, April 19th, 2025 at the Meadows Center
Birds, bees and butterflies
Bluebonnets grow out of the ground, Monday, March 18, 2024, at Purgatory Park in San Marcos
Drought, delayed rains impact Texas wildflower season
Donate to The University Star