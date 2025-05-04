San Marcos to begin enforcing can ban

The city of San Marcos has started enforcement of its previously passed can ban this summer, according to Christie Murillo, marketing and outreach coordinator for San Marcos Parks and Recreation.

The Reuse at the River Ordinance, alternatively known as the can ban, prohibits the use of glass or single-use beverage containers in designated parks and across the San Marcos River.

City enforcement of the container ban began May 1, 2025, Murillo wrote.

“Our goal is to gain compliance through education first, but citations may be given at the officer’s discretion,” Murillo wrote.

Authorities can fine violators of the ordinance between $250 and $500.

The city spent the first year of the ordinance focusing on education to raise awareness of the ban and will continue those efforts this year alongside enforcement, according to Murillo.

“The city will be educating the public in the same traditional methods we utilize each summer to reach our river patrons about park rules – social media platforms, website, phone conversations and physical signage; verbal interactions on site from staff, Habitat Conservation Crew (HCP) workers, Park Ambassadors, law enforcement officers, and volunteers,” Murillo wrote.

David Zambrano, education and outreach coordinator for Eyes of the San Marcos River said, however, the lack of enforcement last year led to single-use pollutants continuing to flow into protected wetland environments.

“We’re not seeing any less [trash in] all the cleanups that I’ve done, especially in the Rio Vista area,” Zambrano said. “Thankfully, not as much of it is in the river, but definitely along the rocks and in the parks throughout the park system, we’re seeing pretty much everything that is prohibited by the policy.”

Murillo confirmed that the previous year of non-enforcement also coincided with an increase in visitors.

“Last summer we saw a tremendous increase in our riverfront park crowds, thus, we saw a tremendous increase in all litter in and around the San Marcos River,” Murillo wrote.

Murillo wrote that, despite the increase in waste last year, the city is not considering any additional litter-reduction restrictions for San Marcos parks.

“We currently have a multi-prong approach to address litter in our parks and river that continues to serve us as good as possible,” Murillo wrote. “That approach is a combination of parks maintenance crews, hired litter abatement staff via contractor, and habitat conservation staff for in-river litter removal.”

Zambrano emphasized the importance of having uniform policies across both city and Texas State-owned parks.

“[It’s about creating] a consistent message to treat the river well no matter where you are, and that shouldn’t just apply to our river, that should apply to any natural area that’s also used for recreation,” Zambrano said.

Jason Vlastaras, director of campus recreation at Texas State, wrote to The Star that while single-use containers are allowed on the grounds of Sewell Park under the ordinance, bringing those containers into the river itself is prohibited.

“Campus Recreation has been in communication with the city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation to support the Reuse at the River ordinance,” Vlastaras wrote. “We will be mirroring the city’s initial efforts to support the ordinance by focusing on education and signage.”

The university also collaborates with the city on efforts such as habitat conservation and river cleanups, according to The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.

In the meantime, Zambrano said residents can still be proactive in following the city ordinance for the restricted no-zones.

“[Residents can be] more conscious of [what] the rules are for where they’re going before they get there,” Zambrano said. “Be prepared to use reusable containers, your Nalgene bottles, your Stanley flasks… rather than a big case of something that’s designed to be thrown away once you’ve used it once.”

Residents interested in conservation efforts, Zambrano said, can get involved with organizations such as Eyes of the San Marcos River and the San Marcos River Foundation.

“My favorite brag about the community in San Marcos is that there are so many unique organizations that all have a particular niche in how they volunteer their time to care for the environment,” Zambrano said.