Just off the Square in San Marcos, camera flashes exploded over a thrashing mosh pit of punks, misfits and everyone in between. Punk music rattled the walls of Alchemy Records — a record store, a music venue and, for many, a second home.

The air inside was thick with sweat and the smell of old records. Every square foot of floor disappeared beneath bodies thrashing to the music, the only light besides the flash of cameras coming from the hallway as attendees packed the building tighter than a can of sardines.

Tables holding crates of CDs, vinyl records and cassettes shook as speakers blasted music from the four bands that packed the venue with noise and emotion. Performers included Nexttojackiekennedy, a Denton-based band that drove down to join the chaos, alongside Sulk 11 and Rose Ceremony. My Dad Died, a local favorite, played the final set, pulling the crowd into one last, frenzied mosh.