Community leaders break ground on library expansion

Mayor Jane Hughson, Texas Rep. Erin Zwiener and city staff broke ground today on the expansion of the San Marcos Public Library. This comes as a $14.5 million bond was passed in May 2017, to fund the expansion.

Projected to finish early 2021, the expansion will add 28,000 square feet to the current 27,000 square foot facility, incorporate a teen room, technology hub, children’s area, study rooms, conference rooms and a meeting room that will seat up to 240 people.

The initial proposal of the project was centered on research done by the Pew Research Center in late 2012, finding that 91% of Americans 16 years of age or older felt that public libraries are important to their communities and 76% of people said the public library was important to them and their families.

The project, expected to cost $14,558,770, will also include many amenities that the community has requested through open meetings, including a book check-in drive through, up-to-date technology, space for local historical collections and artists and meeting space for city groups and organizations.

The bond, put up to a vote May 2017, passed with 78% approval. Library Director Diane Insley said that she is grateful that the community voted to invest in the new facilities and is excited for the community to use the space.

“I would like to thank the San Marcos citizens that voted to expand and remodel this important San Marcos resource,” Insley said. “Since about 1,500 people visit the library daily, it is important that our design and programming reflects a sense of community. The goal with the expansion is to deliver a contemporary space that continues to meet the needs of our current library patrons while accommodating our growing population.”

Zwiener said that the importance of public libraries is not limited to education and that the San Marcos community knows this, seen by their vote to expand the facilities.

“I am so grateful that the City of San Marcos has voted in invest in expanding this resource for the community,” Zwiener said. “I’ve also used libraries to search for jobs and places to live – these are critical resources for our communities.”

The congresswomen said these facilities will be outfitted with technology and learning methods fit for our current times, noting that information is not limited to physical books anymore.

“As I have grown up, we have seen how we engage with the written word change – it is not always between the covers of a book,” Zwiener said. “A lot of times it is through technology and engagement. This expansion will allow this community to access technological resources, to become familiar with those resources so that they can be more successful in education and work situations.”

Mayor Jane Hughson said the city’s investment in education is a proud trend that is fundamental to San Marcos’ history and that she is proud to see this trend to continue with the beginning of this project.

“Since 1918, our community has invested in the light of the future by pursuing enrichment through access to literature and educational resources. I am grateful to be part of this tradition,” Hughson said. “I look forward to seeing y’all all here again for our library ribbon-cutting in spring 2021.”

The complete master-plan of the project and floor plans are available for public viewing on the City of San Marcos’ website.

