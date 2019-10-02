Residents voice transit concerns at public outreach

Two Texas State students placed stickers on a poster board as part of the city's public transit outreach on Oct. 2.

Two Texas State students placed stickers on a poster board as part of the city's public transit outreach on Oct. 2.

The City of San Marcos gathered public feedback on its upcoming five-year transit plan during an outreach meeting at the San Marcos Activity Center Oct. 2.

One of the key aspects of the transit plan is to consolidate the city’s available transportation with Texas State’s Bobcat Shuttle. The goal of the merger is to better serve the overall community.

Jeaux Thibodeaux, political science and sociology senior, attended the public meeting in hopes of learning more about San Marcos’ plan for improving transportation. She said the merger between both shuttle systems is needed.

“Now that I’m here, I’m starting to realize that our bus system isn’t the best,” Thibodeaux said. “I think that Texas State is obviously doing something that our city buses need to be doing. More attention is being brought to (the city’s transportation) but I think it’s being brought to it because the citizens are making it more of a bigger deal. If everyone can get around, it creates more equality through transportation.”

The project timeline started in the summer, during which the city analyzed existing conditions from July through September. During October and November, the city will be looking at service alternatives. In November and December, service recommendations will be submitted. The financial plan will be submitted in January and the draft and final plans are expected in February of next year.

According to public data gathered at the meeting, residents thought the most important improvements to transit were expanded service areas in San Marcos, more weekend services, more frequent service and more bus shelters.

San Marcos residents can complete the public survey on the city’s website.

