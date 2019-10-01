Hays County Commissioners Court declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October 1, 2019
The Hays Commissioners Court met for its weekly meeting at the county courthouse to establish October as various awareness months, including Mediation Awareness Month, National Manufacturing Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Mediation Awareness Month serves as a recognition for the Hays County Dispute Resolution Center, which serves Hays, Caldwell, Comal and Guadalupe counties in mediating cases of family discourse, including divorce and child custody.
National Manufacturing Month celebrates the importance of the manufacturing industry in Hays County. Hays’s average annual wage for jobs in the manufacturing industry is approximately $56,000, compared to the average annual wage across all industries being $39,000. Manufacturing jobs make up 6% of jobs in the county.
Additionally, the Hays County Sheriff’s office and the Commissioners Court are partnering with the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center to promote awareness of domestic violence cases. HCWC provides confidential face-to-face services to victims of domestic abuse as well as shelter on their campus.
