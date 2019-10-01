Martin makes history despite scoreless weekend

Defender Addison Gaetano dives to save the ball for her team in the Sept. 19 game against South Alabama at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. Photo credit: Katelyn Lester

The Texas State soccer team finished the weekend in Arkansas with one tie and one loss, drawing against rival Little Rock on Friday and falling to Arkansas State on Sunday to fall to 4-5-2 on the season.

The ‘Cats have now been scoreless for five consecutive games and have lacked a win since September 1, seven matches ago.

Texas State fell 1-0 to Arkansas State on Sunday in Jonesboro, putting the Red Wolves at 7-3 on the season and 3-0 in the Sun Belt, while Texas State fell to 0-2-1 in the Sun Belt.

The Bobcats started out hot, firing three out of the first four shots of the match, with shots from senior forward Kaylee Davis, junior defender Jessica Pikoff and junior midfielder Mackenzie Smith just missing the goal.

In the 28th minute, Arkansas State sent in a cross over all of the Bobcat defenders. Jordan Kondikoff passed the ball to Gabie Jones in an attempt to clear the box but slightly hit Red Wolves’ Abby Harris’s foot, causing Harris to stumble. The ref then rewarded the penalty to Arkansas State, who capitalized the penalty kick off of the foot of Dana O’Boye to score the only goal of the match.

The loss came off of a draw against Little Rock in a highly anticipated game following their heartbreaker loss to the Trojans in penalty kicks to bar them from NCAA play last season.

Despite the scoreless game, the Bobcats dominated the stat line across the board, recording 12 shots and four shots on goal while just missing the net each time.

In the 56th minute, Kaylee Davis beat a Trojan defender and faked out another for a shot but the goalkeeper was able to make a dive to block the play.

the Bobcats shut down Little Rock defensively as well. The Trojans didn’t get a shot until the 70th minute when Astros Lukas had a kick go just wide of the near post.

Goalkeeper Heather Martin only needed to make one save in the match for the shutout, recording her second shutout on the season and the 17th in her career. The game moved her to second place in Bobcat history on shutouts.

The Bobcats continue their season on Friday at 7 p.m. when they play at ULM before returning to San Marcos the following Sunday at noon to take on Appalachian State.

