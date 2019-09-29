(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 28

Sports Editor Claire Partain talks to Colton McWilliams about the Texas State vs. Nicholls State game this weekend and what Texas State needs to do to continue winning. Also, Cade Andrews comes on to talk about Texas State volleyball.

