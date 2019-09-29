Volleyball takes down ULM for third sweep in five matches

Katelyn Lester

TJ Werner, Sports Reporter
September 29, 2019

For their second conference match of the season and second faceoff with a Louisiana team this weekend, the Bobcats dominated ULM at home on Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-17, 25-19).

The ‘Cats hit a season-high .440 hitting percentage along the way and have swept three of their last five opponents to go 10-6 for the season and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

In the first set, the Bobcats came out ready to play with 17 kills and a .471 hitting percentage. ULM couldn’t handle the offensive pressure and fell by as much as 13 (22-9) before losing the set 25-13.

The second set was more of a contest between the Bobcats and Warhawks. Despite Texas State jumping out to a 10-4 lead, ULM fought back to 15-12 before they allowed a 7-4 run by the Bobcats and ultimately lost the set 25-13. Texas State recorded a .483 hitting percentage in the second set, marking their high for the day.

The third set upped the competitiveness even more with the score reaching a tie 10 times. ULM led 15-13 at one point but couldn’t break away in time, with the Bobcats responding with a 6-0 run sparked by freshman Courtney Heiser. The ‘Cats would dominate the remainder of the set and win 25-19 to seal the sweep.

Next up for the Lady Bobcats is a trip to Arkansas next weekend to face Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Viewed 9 times, 18 visits today