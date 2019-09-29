Volleyball takes down ULM for third sweep in five matches

For their second conference match of the season and second faceoff with a Louisiana team this weekend, the Bobcats dominated ULM at home on Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-17, 25-19).

The ‘Cats hit a season-high .440 hitting percentage along the way and have swept three of their last five opponents to go 10-6 for the season and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

In the first set, the Bobcats came out ready to play with 17 kills and a .471 hitting percentage. ULM couldn’t handle the offensive pressure and fell by as much as 13 (22-9) before losing the set 25-13.

The second set was more of a contest between the Bobcats and Warhawks. Despite Texas State jumping out to a 10-4 lead, ULM fought back to 15-12 before they allowed a 7-4 run by the Bobcats and ultimately lost the set 25-13. Texas State recorded a .483 hitting percentage in the second set, marking their high for the day.

The third set upped the competitiveness even more with the score reaching a tie 10 times. ULM led 15-13 at one point but couldn’t break away in time, with the Bobcats responding with a 6-0 run sparked by freshman Courtney Heiser. The ‘Cats would dominate the remainder of the set and win 25-19 to seal the sweep.

Next up for the Lady Bobcats is a trip to Arkansas next weekend to face Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

