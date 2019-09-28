Volleyball tallies first conference win against the Ragin’ Cajuns

Texas State volleyball stays amped up in their first conference win against Louisiana on Friday. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

The Bobcats secured their first conference win at home in a 3-1 victory (25-23, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20) against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Friday night.

The win moves the ‘Cats to 9-6 for the season and puts them undefeated in conference. Six of the past seven matchups have been victories for the Bobcats.

After Texas State clinched a tight 25-23 first set triumph, the Ragin’ Cajuns fought back and took the second set, maintaining the lead from 12 points in to finish the set 25-21.

The ‘Cats were unfazed, blowing the Cajuns out of the water with an easy 25-13 third-set win before taking it all with a 25-20 final victory.

Four Bobcats reached season-highs and three made career records in their first conference matchup. Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Huskey paced both teams with a season-high of 21 kills, while sophomore OH Janell Fitzgerald trailed not far behind with 15 and Courtney Heiser performed a season-best of 13. Sophomore setter Emily DeWalt matched her season-high of 47 assists while taking in her fifth double-double of the season with a career-high 25 digs. On the defensive side, two Cats made career history, with junior libero Brooke Johnson reaching 19 digs and DS Rylie Fuentes recording 17 saves.

Next up for the ‘Cats is their final Louisiana foe against ULM back at home on Sunday.

