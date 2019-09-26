UPD searching for sexual assault suspect

UPD is searching for a suspect of an attempted sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 4.

The same suspects confronted the victim near Ingram Hall today. The suspects were described as three males, short hair, 5’7-5’10, armed with a knife.

Contact UPD with any information. Travel in groups and utilize security escort service on campus.

The University Star will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

