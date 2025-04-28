Texas State football adds new quarterback from portal

With the starting role of quarterback still in the air and the position battle well into the summer, Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne reached into the portal once again and snagged another QB.

Reported by Pete Nakos of On3Sports on Sunday Evening, Former SMU QB Keldric Luster signed with the Texas State Bobcats.

With Giovani McCoy transferring, this move adds some more intrigue and depth to the quarterback position that is now seen as a looming battle between Brad Jackson, Holden Geriner and Nate Yarnell.

Luster will be a redshirt sophomore going into the 2025. He has had very minor playing time during his stay with the Mustangs, playing in seven games across two seasons. In the few snaps he played in 2024, Luster was mostly a rushing threat, accumulating 50 yards on 11 carries.

Prior to his time at SMU Luster was a three-star prospect coming out of McKinney High School out of Frisco, Texas. As the starting QB at McKinney, Luster emerged as a true dual threat. He amassed 7254 passing yards and 63 touchdowns through the air, also rushing for 2874 yards and 44 touchdowns on the ground in his high school career.

The former three-star prospect is an intriguing option that brings not just a strong rushing ability but also quite the arm. Luster will be entering Texas State with three remaining years of eligibility.

With spring practices and the annual spring game already over, Texas State football will be gearing up for the 2025-2026 season. The season opener for the Bobcats will be on their home turf inside UFCU Stadium against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Aug. 30.