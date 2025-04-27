Joey Hobert invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp

Wide receiver Joey Hobert has been invited to the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp, per Texas State football’s social media post Sunday afternoon.

Hobert was one of the few Bobcats expected to end the 10-year drought of Texas State players getting their name called in the 2025 National Football League (NFL) Draft. A man who was coined with the nickname “Joe Dirt” and clearly a Bobcat fan favorite will nonetheless be given his opportunity at the Seahawks rookie minicamp. As a player invited to rookie minicamp, Hobert will be trying out and has to earn a contract.

As a two-time Second Team All-Sun Belt wide receiver, Hobert was a two-time Biletnikoff Award Watch List player and, in 2024, was on the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

The San Clemente, California native spent the final two seasons as a Bobcat after stops at Washington State and Utah Tech. In two seasons with Texas State, Hobert caught 146 passes for 1,575 yards and 16 touchdowns. Over his two years as a Bobcat, he returned 12 punts for 84 yards, which can be another area for Hobert to get a roster spot.

There is no announced date for when the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp will take place, but the NFL allows teams to hold the three-day camps starting the weekend of Friday, May 2, and the weekend of Friday, May 9.