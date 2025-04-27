Yvonne Chamness selected to compete in NCAA Regional tournament

Junior Yvonne Chamness will be competing as an individual at the NCAA Regional after a selection by the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee.

At the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Chamness finished tied for sixth shooting 1-over 217 (71-73-73). Her team leading finish led her to being named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team.

This season Chamness has posted a 73.06 stroke average with 29 of her 32 rounds counting towards the team score. Chamness has posted nine rounds of 18-holes under par, with five of those being in the 60s.

The junior has finished in the top 10 five times this season including a first-place finish at the Cardinal Challenge. Chamness’ team leading 2-over 218 (72-72-74) helped the Bobcats to a team first-place finish.

Last season Chamness was a part of the Bobcat lineup at the NCAA Regional finishing tied for 54. Chamness shot 16-over 232 (74-82-76).

Chamness will face the 12 team and six individual field May 5-7 at the Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas.