Yvonne Chamness selected to compete in NCAA Regional tournament

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
April 27, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

Junior Yvonne Chamness will be competing as an individual at the NCAA Regional after a selection by the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee.

At the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Chamness finished tied for sixth shooting 1-over 217 (71-73-73). Her team leading finish led her to being named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team.

This season Chamness has posted a 73.06 stroke average with 29 of her 32 rounds counting towards the team score. Chamness has posted nine rounds of 18-holes under par, with five of those being in the 60s.

The junior has finished in the top 10 five times this season including a first-place finish at the Cardinal Challenge. Chamness’ team leading 2-over 218 (72-72-74) helped the Bobcats to a team first-place finish.

Last season Chamness was a part of the Bobcat lineup at the NCAA Regional finishing tied for 54. Chamness shot 16-over 232 (74-82-76).

Chamness will face the 12 team and six individual field May 5-7 at the Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas.

