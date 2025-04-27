The Edge
Jordan McCloud receives shot at NFL with camp invite from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 27, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud has received an invite to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp, per Aaron Wilson’s post on X Sunday morning.

McCloud is only invited to rookie minicamp and has not been signed as an Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA). Therefore, he will not receive a contract unless he can prove himself at the camp.

Rookie minicamp is a mix of around 50 players that were either drafted, signed a UDFA deal, or invited to rookie minicamp. The players who received invites, like McCloud, will essentially be trying out for the team and are considered to have the smallest chances of making the team.

In his lone season as quarterback for Texas State, McCloud racked up 3,227 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, 278 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns on the ground while leading the Bobcats to back-to-back First Responder Bowl wins.

In all of NCAA in 2024 McCloud ranked top ten in completion percentage (70%), passing efficiency (158.2), passing touchdowns (30), and points responsible for (226).

McCloud, the former Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2023 at James Madison, was recognized in the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Class of 2024. Last season, McCloud caught many eyes, which got him on the Maxwell Award Watch List, Walter Camp Award Watch List, Manning Award Watch List and Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

The Buccaneers will hold their rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

Donate to The University Star