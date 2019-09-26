Mill Street shooter apprehended in Louisiana after chase

The suspect alleged to have shot an 18-year-old female the night of Sept. 24 at 600 block of Mill Street was apprehended in Crowley, Louisiana at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Davonte Miller attempted to evade local law enforcement with his 2010 Hyundai Genesis but was apprehended by the Crowley Police Department.

Miller was transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail in Crowley, Louisiana where he has been charged by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drug.

Miller’s bond has not been set at the time of this update. Upon Miller’s return to Hay’s Country for processing, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As the case develops, additional or upgraded charges may be added.

The San Marcos Police Department expresses their appreciation for the work and coordination of the Crowley Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the FBI in apprehending Miller. SMPD would also like to thank the community who came forward with critical information and video footage to help solve this case so quickly.

The University Star will update this story as information becomes available.

