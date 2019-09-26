Mill Street shooter apprehended in Louisiana after chase
September 26, 2019
The suspect alleged to have shot an 18-year-old female the night of Sept. 24 at 600 block of Mill Street was apprehended in Crowley, Louisiana at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Davonte Miller attempted to evade local law enforcement with his 2010 Hyundai Genesis but was apprehended by the Crowley Police Department.
Miller was transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail in Crowley, Louisiana where he has been charged by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drug.
Miller’s bond has not been set at the time of this update. Upon Miller’s return to Hay’s Country for processing, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As the case develops, additional or upgraded charges may be added.
The San Marcos Police Department expresses their appreciation for the work and coordination of the Crowley Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the FBI in apprehending Miller. SMPD would also like to thank the community who came forward with critical information and video footage to help solve this case so quickly.
The University Star will update this story as information becomes available.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.