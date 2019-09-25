One shot in overnight shooting on Mill Street
September 25, 2019
Police responded to a shooting on Mill Street and are searching for suspect Davonte Tennille Miller, 20, after he shot a woman multiple times.
Police responded to a shooting at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night at the 600 block of Mill Street where they found an 18-year-old female who had been shot multiple times in her extremities and applied four tourniquets to her injuries. EMS transported the victim to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle; she is expected to survive.
An investigation revealed the shooting happened in a parking lot near the victim’s residence. Area surveillance shows a 2010 Hyundai Genesis pulling into the parking lot, and then the video picked up three gunshots, followed by two people running to the offender’s vehicle. The vehicle sped off at high speed. The second person who ran to the vehicle has not been charged.
SMPD has issued out an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Miller. The preliminary investigation shows drugs may be a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting or regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Raven at 512.753.2303.
