Hays County Commissioners Court meets with several guest speakers demanding change

The Hays County Commissioners Court’s weekly meeting consisted of several guest speakers and a presentation of service awards on Sept. 24.

The courtroom was filled entirely Tuesday morning; many of the attendees signed up to speak during the public comments introduction. At least 10 speakers were able to address the court. Many, including Roland Saucedo, neighborhood representative, addressed the previous court meeting’s discussion of the 2020 Fiscal Year budget.

Speakers criticized the commissioners for their previous discussion about Alex Villalobos, chief of staff, while he was not present at the meeting to respond. Concerns over partisan allegiances taking priority over community desires were also commonly shared during the lengthy public comments section.

The court then proceeded to present awards to Hays government employees for their several years of service. Those who have been in service for 5 to 35 years received recognition from the court and varying levels of applause from the large audience.

Additionally, September 2019 was declared Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The declaration states suicide as the 11th leading cause of all deaths in Texas and the second leading cause of death for ages of 15 to 43. The court and its commissioners urges the community to inquire about the well being of their family and friends in order to battle the tragic numbers.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the County Courthouse.

