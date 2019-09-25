Reported shooting near Bobcat Village
September 25, 2019
A shooting occurred at 7:45 p.m. last night at the 600 block of Mill Street, near Bobcat Village.
The suspect left the scene in a gray Mazda and is still at large. No other information has been revealed at this time.
The University Star will update this story as information becomes available.
