Texas State football players finding new homes with professional teams

Ayden Oredson, Sports Repoter
April 27, 2025
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

As the annual National Football League’s Draft concludes, it doesn’t take long for some players who did not get drafted to sign an Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) deal with an NFL franchise. Those who don’t sign with an NFL team right away may pursue other professional leagues in the hope of eventually one day signing with an NFL team, such as the Canadian Football League (CFL), United Football League (UFL), or even the European League of Football (ELF).

Texas State football for the tenth straight year had no players drafted into the NFL. However, a few bobcats have found their way into the professional ranks with the draft concluding.

Offensive Lineman Nash Jones, Cornerback Jordan Polk and Running Back Deion Hankins are the current players who have signed UDFA deals.

Jones signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per his Instagram. The former Bobcat who stacked loads of accolades this season will be looking for a chance to protect the Charger’s franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert.

Polk signed a deal with the New England Patriots, also announcing his signing via Instagram. The former Texas A&M-Commerce transfer led the Bobcats in tackles this season with 69, registering for five-and-a-half tackles for losses enroute to a 2024 All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention.

He will be looking to join a position that is currently young and inexperienced, headlined by New England’s 2023 first round pick, Christian Gonzales.

Hankins joined the Chicago Bears, per his agency on Instagram. He was notably on the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. In the 13 games he played for Texas State, he rushed for 272 yards with two touchdowns on 62 carries.

Prior to his time as a Bobcat, the former UTEP product played five seasons with the Miners, earning several conference accolades, including being a two-time member of the All-CUSA Second team in 2022 and 2023.

Hankins joins an interesting RB room ripe with competition, likely batting for a roster spot against the Bears seventh-round pick from Rutgers, Kyle Monangai.

While those are currently the players who have found a spot with an NFL team, some Bobcats have looked toward other leagues.

Linebacker James Neal signed with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers, per his agency. He was second in tackles with 52, with 1-and-a-half tackles for losses, including one forced fumble in his one season with Texas State in 2024.

Neal is not the first Bobcat to be a member of the Panthers. He joins kicker Jake Bates, who previously kicked for the team in 2024, most notably holding the league record for longest made field goal at 64-yards before becoming a member of the Detroit Lions.

Notable Texas State players such as Quarterback Jordan McCloud and Wide Receiver Joey Hobert, at the time of writing this article, have yet to find a landing spot.

