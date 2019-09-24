Soccer falls short in first conference match

Defender Addison Gaetano dives to save the ball for her team in the Sept. 19 game against South Alabama at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. Photo credit: Katelyn Lester

In a game plagued by lightning and 108 scoreless minutes, Bobcat soccer fell late in an 0-1 conference game against South Alabama at home on Thursday.

The ‘Cats fell to 4-4-1 for the season and 0-1 in conference after losing four games consecutively before their first conference matchup.

The game was hard-fought and neck-and-neck for the fist 68 minutes of play. South Alabama was ranked second in conference in the preseason projections, just behind the Bobcats, and the Jaguars were the closest rival to interrupt Texas State’s path to conference victory.

The battle began with an electric start, with Kaylee Davis ripping a shot on goal from roughly just outside the 18 yard box. The fans and sidelines all tensed, ready to cheer for the goal, but South Alabama’s goalie Justice Stanford stopped the early lead with her first of many saves of the night.

In the 21st minute of the game the Bobcats made their second significant strike at the goal, with efender Addison Aetano making a break down the line and sending in a cross to Davis, who was able to head it over the goalie and into the goal. To the disappoint of the team and the fans, the goal was controversially called back for an offsides violation. Two minutes later, Kaylee Davis took another crack at scoring in a shot that went just wide and right of the goal.

Bobcat defenders Genesis Turman and Aetano kept the South Alabama offense at bay in the first half, keeping the Jaguars to 6 shots with three on goal.

The second half saw both teams lose stamina, fighting for possession until a crack of lightning stopped the game in its tracks in the 68th minute. The lightning delay went on for 80 minutes, giving both teams the energy needed to come back with aggression. Both teams went on to commit three fouls, with the Jaguars putting two shots on goal and the ‘Cats making one attempt.

The first overtime was unsuccessful for both teams, with the ‘Cats taking deep field shots and keeping the Jaguars from getting near the goal.

With just two minutes left to spare in double overtime, the Jaguars landed a header off a corner kick to put South Alabama in the lead for good 108 minutes in.

Texas State was unable to answer in time and the first conference matchup concluded with a 1-0 loss.

The ‘Cats have a chance to recover and prepare before heading up to Little Rock for a redemption match on Friday.

