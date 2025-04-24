Texas State run rules Tarleton State in seven innings

A three-hit, three RBI night from Theo Kummer allowed Texas State (20-21) to make quick work of Tarleton State (17-25) for a 13-3 run-rule victory in seven innings at Bobcat Ballpark Wednesday night.

The four innings that Texas State put runs on the board all came in bursts of three or more as the Bobcats posted season highs in runs scored, hits, RBI, doubles, and sacrifice flies.

“I thought our offense did a phenomenal job,” said Texas State head coach Steven Trout. “Really good approaches, middle field, line drives, lot of hits, lot of runs.”

For the Bobcats, Jackson Mayo earned the win and gave up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

In the first inning, the first three runs poured in with two outs, starting with a Kummer sacrifice fly to score Chase Mora. Zachary Gingrich and Samson Pugh would add the other two runs on back-to-back RBI singles.

Three more runs rained in during the second inning on a Ryne Farber sacrifice fly then a two-RBI single from Kummer.

Texas State cut the Texans some slack in the third inning before adding another three spot in the fourth. Mora scored on a passed ball, then Cole Tabor’s fielder’s choice allowed Kummer to score. The freshman Dawson Park added an RBI single to score Gingrich.

The final blow was delivered by the Bobcats in the sixth inning with five consecutive hits to grow the lead to ten.

Parrish Beagle, the Texans’ starting pitcher, didn’t make it out of the first inning. He lasted 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on four hits. All but two of the seven other pitchers used by the Texans didn’t give up a run.

Three of the four hits for Tarleton came from Rayner Heinrich in the leadoff spot. A flurry of Bobcat walks gave the Texans the majority of their baserunners, ten of which were stranded.

Texas State, who sports a 7-10 road record, now travels to Alabama to face the #20 Troy Trojans (29-12, 12-6 Sun Belt), who sit at second place in the conference by only two games.

“Troy is a great program, they’ve done a great job there and hopefully this hitting is contagious, rolls into there,” said Trout. “They got a really good team, but excited to get there and battle those guys.”

The three game series begins on Friday, April 25 with first pitch set for 6 p.m. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.