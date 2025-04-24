The Edge
68° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State run rules Tarleton State in seven innings

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 24, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.

A three-hit, three RBI night from Theo Kummer allowed Texas State (20-21) to make quick work of Tarleton State (17-25) for a 13-3 run-rule victory in seven innings at Bobcat Ballpark Wednesday night.

The four innings that Texas State put runs on the board all came in bursts of three or more as the Bobcats posted season highs in runs scored, hits, RBI, doubles, and sacrifice flies.

“I thought our offense did a phenomenal job,” said Texas State head coach Steven Trout. “Really good approaches, middle field, line drives, lot of hits, lot of runs.”

For the Bobcats, Jackson Mayo earned the win and gave up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

In the first inning, the first three runs poured in with two outs, starting with a Kummer sacrifice fly to score Chase Mora. Zachary Gingrich and Samson Pugh would add the other two runs on back-to-back RBI singles.

Three more runs rained in during the second inning on a Ryne Farber sacrifice fly then a two-RBI single from Kummer.

Texas State cut the Texans some slack in the third inning before adding another three spot in the fourth. Mora scored on a passed ball, then Cole Tabor’s fielder’s choice allowed Kummer to score. The freshman Dawson Park added an RBI single to score Gingrich.

The final blow was delivered by the Bobcats in the sixth inning with five consecutive hits to grow the lead to ten.

Parrish Beagle, the Texans’ starting pitcher, didn’t make it out of the first inning. He lasted 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on four hits. All but two of the seven other pitchers used by the Texans didn’t give up a run.

Three of the four hits for Tarleton came from Rayner Heinrich in the leadoff spot. A flurry of Bobcat walks gave the Texans the majority of their baserunners, ten of which were stranded.

Texas State, who sports a 7-10 road record, now travels to Alabama to face the #20 Troy Trojans (29-12, 12-6 Sun Belt), who sit at second place in the conference by only two games.

“Troy is a great program, they’ve done a great job there and hopefully this hitting is contagious, rolls into there,” said Trout. “They got a really good team, but excited to get there and battle those guys.”

The three game series begins on Friday, April 25 with first pitch set for 6 p.m. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior #40 Austin Eaton celebrates against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats give up lead in ninth, lose slugfest with #1 Texas
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State to host in-state rivals in Midweek showdown
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) waits for the next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
South Alabama offense explodes to clinch series victory against Texas State
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Bobcats hold on, even series with Jaguars
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
John Smith III hits two home runs to take South Alabama victorious over Texas State
Texas State sophomore #8 Samson Pugh slides to home as all four bases were unloaded in one hit and a pair of erros at the game against Houston Christian University on April 15, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball takes down the Huskies
More in features
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasability study
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasability study
Review: Death of a Unicorn stampedes, satisfies
Review: Death of a Unicorn stampedes, satisfies
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Chelsy Ward places her younger sister Skyler Torben’s childhood stuffed rabbit on Skyler’s memorial table during the Bobcat Pause memorial service on April 17, 2025. in the LBJ Ballroom.
Texas State honors lives at Bobcat Pause
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball drops third straight game in loss to Baylor
More in Sports
Jack Burke set to cap off standout collegiate career with Texas State men's golf
Jack Burke set to cap off standout collegiate career with Texas State men's golf
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala’s journey to NCAA Greens
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf prepares for Sun Belt Conference Championship
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field find success at various meets
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf ends season in stroke play at Sun Belt Conference Championship
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Tennis celebrates Senior Day with sweeping win against Troy Trojans
Donate to The University Star