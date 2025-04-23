The Edge
Bobcat softball drops third straight game in loss to Baylor

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
April 23, 2025
Rhian Davis
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Everything clicked for the Baylor Bears (23-23) as they held the Texas State Bobcats (30-16) scoreless in a 6-0 victory Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Baylor starting pitcher Lillie Walker limited the Bobcats to just two hits in five innings en route to earning the victory, her ninth of the season. In the process, she struck out four and walked just one, lowering her season ERA to 2.60.

The Bears dominated the first two innings of the ball game with the bat, unleashing six total runs across two innings. Left fielder Karynton Dawson started the scoring with a two-RBI triple into right field, followed by an RBI single from first basemen Abi Flores in the bottom of the first.

The next inning, Baylor doubled their lead to 6-0. Second basemen Presleigh Pilon doubled down the left field line to add to the score.

Centerfielder Brooklyn Carter would reach on with a bunt single, but a throwing error from Presley Glende would tack on another run. Shaylon Govan would further add to Baylor’s lead with a fielder’s choice.

Texas State’s pitching staff utilized three different pitchers throughout the game. Maddy Azua started the game but lasted only one inning. Glende would come in during the second inning but lasted just one out’s worth as Strood came in, pitching the rest of the way.

Those two first innings would ultimately seal the fate for the Bobcats as the offense could get nothing going before Baylor’s Sadie Ross would slam the door shut in the final two innings.

The Bobcats offense has slowed down tremendously since their 11-6 thrashing of Troy last weekend, having scored a combined four runs in their last three games.

This defeat is Texas State’s third straight loss since dropping the last two games versus Troy last weekend. After tonight, the Bobcats out-of-conference schedule has concluded, going 18-10 overall.

The Bobcats will host their final homestand later this weekend, playing the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Friday is slated to start at 6 p.m., Saturday will open at 2 p.m. as the home finale on Sunday is set to begin at 12 p.m., and all games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

