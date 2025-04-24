The Edge
79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Review: Death of a Unicorn stampedes, satisfies

Marvin Goines, Life and Arts Contributor
April 24, 2025
Natalie Murray

Presented as a blend of horror and comedy, “Death of a Unicorn” toes the line between genres without leaning too far into either one.

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd take the lead in a star-studded cast that features the talents of Richard Grant, Will Poulter and Téa Leoni. With an idyllic setting deep within an environmental preserve, “Death of a Unicorn” is a barebones commentary on classism, nature and capitalism.

On a weekend getaway, Elliott Kintner (Rudd) is gunning for a partnership to set him and his daughter, Ridley (Ortega) for life. After they’ve endured the loss of Elliott’s wife, the two became estranged and agree to put up a front for the sake of their shared benefit. This is around the moment Elliott manages to plow into a unicorn. When Ridley comforts the dying animal and touches its horn, initiating a soul bond, Elliott steps in and beats the unicorn to death with a tire iron.

The movie doesn’t take long to pick up on some of the classist themes of the film after being introduced to the Leopold family. Odell Leopold (Grant), the patriarch, is coming close to death and decides to get to know Elliott better by having him around his wife and son, Belinda (Leoni) and Shepard (Poulter).

Before handshakes and signatures happen, the unicorn returns to brief life and is promptly shot in the head, ending its life right there and then. When they all discover the healing properties of the unicorn, there’s a rapid shift toward harvesting the creature for cures without regard or respect.

For better or worse, “Death of a Unicorn” does have its humorous moments, sometimes undercutting scenes that started to lead heavily into horror. Seeing two massive unicorns recreating the famous kitchen scene from “Jurassic Park” was a delight, but at times, it treats this level of macabre as a punchline to something else.

Again, like the Spielberg classic, there’s a precedent to uncover and exploit science rather than leaving things alone. Predictably, this comes back to bite them, many times and many places over. The parents of the unicorn are sensibly furious and decide to violently avenge their loss until they can retrieve the body.

Visually, the film is a spectacle, with the incredible setting in a remote Canadian estate enveloped by beautiful trees and a sparkling lake within view. The contrast between the beauty of the scenery to the repulsive actions and mentality of the humans is wonderfully paralleled. The CGI is quite impressive for a $15 million budget, as the film’s second half begins to feature the unicorns more. With the range of star power in “Death of a Unicorn,” the budget becomes even more impressive for what it accomplishes in a 107-minute runtime.

Ortega is clearly the film’s focus and she continues to impress, adding to her already established stardom as a “Scream Queen.” Outshining her contemporaries, such as Rudd and Grant, is no easy feat, but Ortega definitely makes it feel that way. Her character, Ridley, is rigid yet thoughtful and is the film’s guiding moral compass.

Watching the relationship, or really the lack of one between Ridley and Elliott, is perhaps the best progression of the film. Poulter as Shepard is the forerunner for “most punchable” out of the entitled and wealthy Leopolds. As frustrating as his character can be, he’s the most fleshed out of the three.

“Death of a Unicorn” may barely get its message across, but remnants of what could have been a terrific script remain embedded in the final cut. The topics it tries to tackle are surface-level at best, and the comedy in its stead cheapens the end product. Slightly disappointing in the intended warning, other pieces such as the gore and horror help make up for weaker sections of the film to deliver a solid and enjoyable movie.

Although other films did it better, “Death of a Unicorn” is an otherworldly reflection about the dangers of taking things too far.

3.5 out of 5 stars

Marvin Goines is a film/TV critic who has been writing reviews on various types of multimedia since 2021. His work can be found on websites such as ‘The Cosmic Circus’ and ‘Movies We Texted About.’

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Texas State senior #40 Austin Eaton celebrates against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats give up lead in ninth, lose slugfest with #1 Texas
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Chelsy Ward places her younger sister Skyler Torben’s childhood stuffed rabbit on Skyler’s memorial table during the Bobcat Pause memorial service on April 17, 2025. in the LBJ Ballroom.
Texas State honors lives at Bobcat Pause
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball drops third straight game in loss to Baylor
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
More in film-reviews
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Wicked movie poster on new IMAX screen, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Kyle, Texas.
Review: New Wicked movie honors musical adaptation, defies expectations
4 stars
Countdown to the Oscars: “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is a different Tarantino
Countdown to the Oscars: Nostalgia still pays in 2020 with &#8220;The Irishman&#8221;
Countdown to the Oscars: Nostalgia still pays in 2020 with “The Irishman”
5 stars
Countdown to the Oscars: “Parasite” is the best movie that will not win
4 stars
Countdown to the Oscars: “Marriage Story” shows love through divorce
More in L & A features
Artist Corinne Loperfido digs through a drawer, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in the kitchen of her tiny house.
Repair, Resist, Reuse
Bobcat Farm Club interns Matthew McGinnis (Left) and Peal Willet(Right) remove weeds from plants, Friday, April 18,2025, on Bobcat Farm at the Freeman Center Ranch
Student-run farm aims to grow past challenges
Students wave their hands to the right during DJ and producer ACRAZE’s set at River Fest 2025 in Sewell Park, Thursday, April 10.
Texas State makes a splash at River Fest ’25
Animal advocates clash over feral cat care
Animal advocates clash over feral cat care
Cowlick Curtis, an Alaskan Husky mix, takes a dip in the water while he waits at the shelter for his forever home, Monday, April 7, 2024, San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
Dog’s Day Out expands opportunities with new initiatives
Jeff with director of documentary the devil and daniel johnston.
Wittliff preserves Austin artist's archives
Donate to The University Star