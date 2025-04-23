Inside the capital: HB 1526

“Inside the Capitol” examines key bills from the 89th legislative session that impact the Texas State and San Marcos communities. The session began on Jan. 14 and ends June 2.

A bill in the Texas legislature would potentially require Texas State University to conduct a study on the state’s preparedness for expected climate change effects.

State Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso, introduced House Bill 1526 (HB 1526) requiring Texas State University to conduct a survey about climate change in the state.

As stated in HB 1526, the Texas State University System (TSUS) will designate a department or entity at Texas State to conduct the survey, although the department that will conduct the study hasn’t been decided yet.

HB 1526 requires Texas State to conduct a survey that measures:

– Expected effects of climate change in the state

– Expected economic ramifications

– Expected increase in droughts and natural disasters

– The state’s readiness for the impacts of climate change

Texas State is eligible for the climate change study due to research by the Meadow Center on water resource management and the school’s push for R1 research status.

Conducting a climate change survey would align with Texas State’s goals for high research activity on campus and becoming a R1 institution in Texas.

Chief Education Officer at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment Rob Dussler said he does not believe that Texas is ready for the effects of climate change.

“I see things that are related to human-caused climate change are continuing to happen at a level that outpaces what we actually have in terms of ground water and surface water,” Dussler said.

The San Marcos River gets its water from the Edwards Aquifer. The aquifer is refilled through rainfall in its recharge zone, with the major recharge zone for the Edwards being located in Brackettville, Texas. However, the Edwards Aquifer is the primary water source for cities across central Texas, including the city of Brackettville itself.

Dussler said it is taking more and more rain in Brackettville, to move increase river flow due to increased pumping for Bexar County and San Antonio, coupled with the hotter climate and decline in rain.

“[River flow] just consistently seems to be moving downward. If anything, now we are kind of in the low 80s, but we’re about to come into summer, and I suspect with the similar rain patterns we’re going to dip back down to 70-60 cubic feet per second,” Dussler said.

Dussler said native plants and endangered species depend on the heavy current of the river to push sediment and decomposing vegetation away, yet there isn’t enough water rushing in, which is causing spring lake divers to come in and help move the debris.

“I mean, San Marcos is the river city, the whole city is based on the river and the springs, period,” Dussler said. “The flows are getting lower and lower, but if it got to a point where people couldn’t or wouldn’t come to San Marcos anymore, it’s alarming to me,”

Assistant Professor of Instruction of the Department of Agricultural Sciences Sejuti Mondal said Texas State University is ready to start combating the challenges that come with climate change.

“I started focusing on developing more climate resilient variety because of the temperature of the weather,” Mondal said. “I believe I am ready to work on [challenges with climate change] as part of this institution.”

Dussler said with the low river flow and current, the river plants are changing into some lake plants like lily pads that cover the river floor and harm the endangered species.

“We are having a warming trend, but the change is also on the other end. The colder temps are becoming colder,” Dussler said. “I had full-size trees in my yard that got killed by that freeze last year. The [trees] hadn’t seen anything like that in their life span, [climate change] is like a double whammy.”

Mondal said the effects of climate on crops in Texas are extreme heat and drought, which makes pollen sterile.

“[Texas State] is trying to develop or improve rice variety within with cold tolerance so that [rice] can better withstand the initial cooler period just after planting,” Mondal said.

“Fresh water is limited,” Mondal said. ” In my area of breeding and genetics, I’m trying to identify some genes that are responsible for stress tolerance. Once I find that, we can go for sustainable plant growth.”

Mondal said that her future research goal is to use modern molecular breeding to advance climate resilient crops and improve soil health.

