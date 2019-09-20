Mandatory Evacuation Declared for Vie Lofts
September 20, 2019
Editor’s note: the picture used for this article was taken at the time of different ownership and while the complex was under construction.
In response to safety concerns about building stability and means of egress, the San Marcos Fire Marshal issued a mandatory evacuation order for Vie Lofts at 817 Chestnut St. today, Sept. 20.
According to a City press release city staff, along with apartment personnel, are going door-to-door to notify residents of the evacuation.
Residents are encouraged to pack one bag including any medications, pets and valuables. Anyone able to find lodging with friends or family for the night is encouraged to do so; however, apartment management will also be available to assist with alternative lodging, the press release states.
“Since the onsite apartment office will also be closed, residents may visit the San Marcos Police Department Auditorium at 2300 S. I-35 on Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to visit with apartment management,” the press release stated.
The evacuation for the 162 occupants was issued by the Fire Marshal based on consultation with the City Attorney, Planning & Development Services, Code Compliance, and the City Manager’s Office.
“Resident safety is of utmost importance when evaluating a structure of this type,” states Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner. “We appreciate the cooperation of residents and their families as we address these life safety issues.”
The building will remain evacuated until further notice. Residents may call a recorded hotline at 512.393.8488 for current information or call the apartment management at 737.484.3930. The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.
