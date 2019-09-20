September 20, 2019
In a game that was prolonged due to lighting delay and double overtime, Texas State soccer wasn’t able to bring an end to their losing streak late Thursday night as they fell 1-0 at home to the University of Southern Alabama Jaguars.
The first conference match of the season was evenly matched throughout most of the night, with the ‘Cats taking 12 shots and the Jaguars 15. Both teams committed eight fouls and each team reached deep into their depth chart for 11 substitutions each.
Stand out players for the Bobcats were defender Genesis Turman, who stopped several goal-scoring opportunities for the Jags. Midfielder Jordan Kondikoff continued high-intensity pressure throughout the game, andsenior Kaylee Davis ripped off four shots that just missed the goal. Overtime gave sophomore Addison Gaetano opportunity to use her endurance to put in a cross for Davis, but it wasn’t enough to stop Southern Alabama from scoring off a corner kick in the 108th minute of the game and take the victory.
Texas State now falls to 4-4-1 and 0-1 in conference and will hit the road to take on Little Rock, for their second conference game of the season.
