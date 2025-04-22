Tennis reflects on bittersweet ending to a historic season

As Texas State tennis’ record-breaking season comes to an end, the team says goodbye to veteran players who have shaped the program to its success.

The team broke multiple program records with 16 overall wins and seven conference victories during Kendall Brooks‘s third year as Head Coach.

Four Bobcats’ college careers are coming to a close after their final regular season match, on Senior Day, that ended in a 4-0 victory against Troy.

Two of those seniors, Maria Lora and Sofia Fortuno, are the first players Brooks coached through all four of their collegiate years.



“Each year since I’ve taken over, we’ve just continued to improve and kind of push the level and the bar a little bit more,” Brooks said. “It’s been really fun seeing this group of a bunch of veterans finally getting that success that we’ve been working towards.”



Fortuno’s success has been in the works for years. She credits a part of her growth to the seniors who came before her.

“I feel like I and a lot of other people wouldn’t be who they are if [past seniors] had never come into the program,” Fortuno said. “They just made me realize that it’s okay to be yourself, and I think that’s a big part of what I wanted to bring into the team this year.”

Junior Ireland Simme said finding a group that meshes well isn’t always easy, but transferring to Texas State was the “best thing that ever happened.”

Simme and Fortuno became partners halfway through the spring season, where they went nearly undefeated with a 5-1 record. Their tight-knit relationship is just one reflection of the seniors’ impact on the team.

“The four seniors have really been like the glue. They have made sure that everyone gives 100% on court, is pushing themselves as much as they can, but also is making sure that everyone’s included,” Simme said.



Fortuno and Simme’s adjustment on the doubles court is a testament to the overall attitude that defines the program’s success.

“They’re just a selfless group, right? They want what’s best for the team. No one is interested in their own individual type driven goals. It’s all about the team and how they can contribute in any way possible,” Brooks said.

While Brooks gives high credit to the players, it’s a two-way street of appreciation. The players give Brooks equal praise to her role in building the team up.

“On court, she is the most chill coach I’ve ever seen, I know she’s probably freaking out inside, but we would never know,” Simme said. “For the most part, she is so steady, and that has helped me a lot, because I am very emotional and feisty and [have] a lot of energy, so having a steady person who can give me tennis advice when I need it, but also some motivation when I need it, that’s been amazing.”

The success on the court is a reflection of many moving parts behind the scenes. Without support from the full staff of Texas State tennis, things might not be the same, Fortuno said.

“If someone doesn’t have it all in the tank, someone else is picking them up,” Fortuno said. “I think what has driven our success is all of these parts working together and us just being there for each other at the end of the day, on and off court.”



Despite the year coming to an end, this is just the beginning of what’s to come next.

“This group is so special and have truly helped reshape this program and sent it in the direction that it’s now headed right,” Brooks said. “We are very lucky to have had them, so I think they’re leaving a huge mark on this program for the future.”

The Bobcats will finish out their historic season in the Sun Belt Tournament as the No. 3 seed from April 24-27, in Rome, Ga.