Volleyball crushes UTSA to kick off home tournament
September 19, 2019
At the start of the annual home Creeds and Crests Classic Tournament, Texas State volleyball came out on top in a 3-1 match against I-35 rival University of Texas-San Antonio on Thursday night.
The game brought the Bobcats up to an overall winning record of 6-5 and was their third consecutive victory. They also claim a three-time winning streak against UTSA.
The team kicked off the first set strong with a 25-21 win before the Roadrunners stole the momentum and toppled the Bobcats in a grueling 26-24 finish.
Texas State persevered through the third and fourth set with solid 25-21 and 25-20 victories.
Sophomore middle blocker Jillian Slaughter dominated in blocking, performing as a wall against the Roadrunners for two back-to-back solo blocks. Slaughter paced both teams with six blocks.
Freshman Lauren Teske landed a team-best 13 kills, while sophomore Kenedi Rutherford came in a close second with 11.
Senior Cheyenne Huskey crossed the board in stats, leading the team with 16 digs and five aces as well as logging 10 kills and two aces.
The tournament will continue Friday with the ‘Cats taking on George Washington University at 7 p.m.
