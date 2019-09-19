Soccer takes two losses going into conference play

Forward Kaylee Davis keeps the ball away from McNeese and looks to pass the ball to her teammate in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

In a far cry from their 4-0 record and nation-pacing undefeated streak earlier this season, Texas State soccer went 0-2 this weekend against Northwestern State on Friday and McNeese at home on Sunday.

The ‘Cats are still sitting at a winning 4-3-1 record to conclude nonconference play after the two 1-0 losses.

The Bobcats finished nonconference play against McNeese with a 1-0 home loss on Sunday, ending a nine-game home undefeated streak which tied for the second-longest stretch in program history.

Texas State came out swinging, with junior midfielder Mackenzie Smith chipping the ball towards the right corner early in the 13th minute before being stopped by the Cowgirls’ keeper with a diving play.

Senior Kaylee Davis led on the offensive front, lobbing four crosses into the box for multiple scoring opportunities and testing McNeese to save four shots on goal in the first half.

McNeese took six shots in the first half with two on target, both of which were quickly stopped by senior goalkeeper Heather Martin to mark Texas State’s two match saves.

Texas State was able to put three shots on goal in the first 35 minutes of the second half, all of which were saved by McNeese’s keeper.

McNeese eventually toppled the ‘Cats with stamina, making 12 substitutions before making the single goal of the match in the 81st minute. Cowgirl Jillian Bech sent in a hard cross to Anna Watson which was quickly flicked into the back of the net to give McNeese the advantage that Texas State would never recover from.

The Bobcats had a 16-8 advantage in shots and was 8-3 in shots on goal. Smith paced the ‘Cats in the box, matching a career high of four shot attempts with three of them on goal.

The game came after a 1-0 road trip loss to the Northwestern Demons in Natchitoches, Louisiana on Friday.

The Demons attempted to torment Texas State’s defense, leading in shots and shots on goal with seven and two respectively.

The low-scoring defensive game came to a head in the 24th minute when freshman Bobcat Kamaria Williams came hot off the bench and took a shot just outside the goalposts. In the same minute, the Demons turned around and pulled off a split-second header goal off of a corner kick to put the game at a decisive 1-0 score.

The Bobcats defense held Northwestern State to just two shots in the second half. The first shot missed wide and the second was blocked by senior keeper Kathryn Budde with a diving stop in the bottom left corner.

The best attempt for Texas State redemption in the second half came from junior midfielder Renny Moore in the 56th minute. Moore’s long shot was headed for the bottom left corner before being blocked by the Lady Demons’ Keeper.

Budde made Texas State’s lone save of the night, and the ‘Cats left Louisiana with five shots and one on goal.

The ‘Cats have a chance to relax and recover from their road trip before beginning conference play in a home match against South Alabama on Thursday at 7 p.m.

