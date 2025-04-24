Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity

In January, the city of San Marcos launched the 10-year Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) to improve facilities and infrastructure through road and waterway reconstruction. Even though city-wide improvements could benefit the community, there are threats in hiding.

With modernization efforts come environmental degradation and urbanization. Both aspects have the potential to negatively impact the unique San Marcos environment. The CIP design coordinators must commit to maintaining San Marcos’ historic image and character while making needed improvements.

The CIP outlines projects across different zones of San Marcos. These zones include the airport, cemetery and alleyways downtown. Construction in these areas threatens the local environment, since the majority of these zones are scheduled in territories near the natural hillside.

The CIP is partnering with the San Marcos Green Alley Initiative to reconstruct the downtown alleyway system primarily for “stormwater improvements.” Even though the Green Alley Initiative promises to maintain an eco-friendly atmosphere, its website lacks promises to protect the environment while construction

takes place.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), machines used for infrastructure construction spread harmful waste into the ecosystem. Pollution is known to have damaging effects on the environment, harming native plants and animals like the San Marcos Salamander.

The beloved river and hills that complete San Marcos’ landscape could be affected for the next several years. Air pollution from construction machines can release harmful chemicals into the air that have the ability to lower the river’s water level, as well as harm residents’

physical health.

Clarity, an organization that promotes environmental efforts, states, “Construction machinery runs on diesel fuel [which] is a major source of greenhouse gases [and] is not regulated by the government to the same degree as [cars].”

Sundance Records, located on LBJ Drive, neighbors nearby alleyways such as Kissing Alley. Per the CIP, Kissing Alley is one of many zones that will undergo heavy construction efforts in September.

“[Construction] will be inconvenient for people walking through,” Lisa McPike-Smith, a Sundance Records employee, said. “There’s artwork that needs to be protected. [Modernizing] is unnecessary and wasteful. The people love, and will fight for San Marcos to [keep] its small-town charm.”

To further benefit the environment and the overall physical health of citizens, developers must take environmental precautions when carrying out city-wide improvements. While modernization is necessary at times, the designers of the CIP must have some sort of environmental safety and security measures in mind. There are currently no security measures outlined in the CIP.

San Marcos is known as a charming town, decorated with greenery and tradition. To take care of San Marcos residents and visitors, the town’s identity should remain intact, not in colorless pieces.

Modernization threatens to deteriorate the infrastructure that has existed for decades, to erase history by demolishing the “old” structures. A historical, small-town charm is difficult to find in today’s society, but it is vital to conserve the town’s

unique atmosphere.

-Jolee Gavito is a journalism sophomore