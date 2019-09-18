Faculty Senate introduced new graduate school application by Dean Golato

Faculty Senate had Dean of Graduate College Andrea Golato start the Sept. 18 faculty meeting by demonstrating how the new graduate school application would work compared to the old application.

The old application that was on Apply Texas had several user errors and security concerns. The new system SLATE is more user-friendly and has customizable features that caters to students major.

Faculty Senate led by Janet Bezner touched on the Clery Act for a moment and only said that she is concerned and hoping for transparency of the process and that it will be adhered to.

The meeting discussed adding Faculty Senate representation from University and Honors Colleges. Dean of University College Dann Brown and Dean of Honors College Heather Galloway said they want representation of their faculty. Faculty Senate decided on speaking with them again to ask follow-up questions.

Rebecca Bell-Metereau was chosen by Faculty Senate to serve on the International Advisory Council for fall 2019.

Faculty Senate meetings are at 4 p.m. in JCK 880 on Wednesdays.

