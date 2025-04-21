Texas State women’s golf ends season in stroke play at Sun Belt Conference Championship

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.

For the second time in her collegiate career, Yvonne Chamness was named to the Sun Belt Conference’s All Tournament Team following her team leading finish at the Sun Belt Conference Championship at the Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, Alabama, from April 14-16.

The first time Chamness was given the honor was in her freshman season where she placed tied for sixth following a 4-over 220 (76-74-70) finish. This year Chamness placed tied for sixth shooting 1-over 217 (71-73-73).

The Bobcats placed seventh as a team, firing 37-over 901 (300-300-301) to end their season during stroke play.

Ella Salama finished her first Sun Belt Championship tied for 32. Salama shot 11-over 227 (77-74-76).

Mattingly Palmer and Miren Ontanon both finished the event tied for 36. Palmer fired 15-over 231 (76-78-77) over the 54-holes. Ontanon shot 15-over 231 (77-75-79) in her first Sun Belt Championship.

Rounding off Bobcat scoring, Carla Bourdeaux carded a 3-over 75 in the final 18-holes, her lowest round of the tournament. Bourdeaux shot 16-over 232 (76-81-75) to place tied for 40.

Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss. and ULM all placed in the top four during stroke play to move on to the match play rounds.

In the first round of match play Georgia Southern defeated ULM 3-2. Southern Miss. took the victory over Coastal Carolina 3-2 to face Georgia Southern in the final round of match play.

Southern Miss. took the Sun Belt Conference Championship title, for the first time in program history, after defeating Georgia Southern 3.5-1.5.