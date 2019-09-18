Get Involved holds annual “Wow-A-Palooza”

W-O-W balloons advertising Texas State's "Weeks of Welcome" program put on by the Get Involved organization. "Maroon and gold balloons spelling out the letters W-O-W for Texas State's 'Weeks of Welcome' program." Photo credit: LBJ Student Center

“Wow-A-Palooza” is an annual event that brings together freshman, transfers and international students in hopes of encouraging student involvement through unique activities.

Get Involved, the student involvement team at Texas State, hosted Wow-A-Palooza 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at the LBJ Mall. The event is a part of the “Weeks of Welcome” (WOW) program, another Get Involved-led project.

“(WOW) is during the first three-to-four weeks of school,” Assistant Director of Pride and Traditions Sylvia Reyes said. “We’re really trying to push organizational involvement and allow students to find a home and connect with people.”

The theme for Wow-A-Palooza this year was a tropical “Aloha to Texas State.” The event featured numerous creative activities for students to participate in, including DIY projects and crafts, an oxygen bar, mechanical surfboard, a photo booth and a Texas State merchandise giveaway booth.

“The most important thing is for incoming freshman to feel welcomed, like they have a community on campus here for them,” Get Involved staff member Alicia Stites said. “We always try to have these events that are engaging and exciting for them.”

Rasika Gasti, journalism freshman and international student, said she has been on the lookout for ways to become involved around campus since she moved from India a few weeks ago. The involvement events have helped her adjust to living in America and to college culture.

“The campus is so lively,” Gasti said. “There’s at least one thing always going on and that’s amazing. I have never had these experiences, so everything I am trying here is for the first time.”

At 17 years old, Gasti is living across the world from her family. Although it has been difficult for her, she is willing to sacrifice to achieve her dreams. The Texas State community is helping her do just that.

“It was really hard for my parents and I, but this is all for my goal,” Gasti said. “If you want to gain something, you have to lose something. I’m living my dream right now. It’s been a dream of mine to come to America and study journalism.”

Seeing the importance of making college years matter, psychology freshman Joseph Estes attended Wow-A-Palooza with the intention of becoming plugged into the Texas State community and getting connected to campus life.

“I really want to feel involved with the school because having a routine of going to classes and back to the dorm isn’t really fun; you’re not experiencing the university,” Estes said. “I want to meet new people and go out and have fun with other (Texas State students).”

Hannia Garcia, interdisciplinary junior transfer student, said she is eager to take advantage of the perks of attending a large university and is ready to get involved with college campus life, starting with Wow-A-Palooza.

“I’m a transfer student from a community college, so they didn’t really have events like (Wow-A-Palooza),” Garcia said. “I was so excited to come to a bigger college, experience this and meet new people.”

For more information on “Weeks of Welcome” and other involvement events, visit the Get Involved website https://getinvolved.lbjsc.txstate.edu/ or contact student involvement at (512) 245-3219.

