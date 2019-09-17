Women’s golf kicks off season at Sunflower Invitational
September 17, 2019
Texas State women’s golf started their season with a seventh-place finish at the Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas Sunday through Monday with a final score of 910 (318-298-294), 46-over-par.
Texas State senior Sean Yi Yip finished tied for fourth, bringing in a team best of five birdies and a three-round total of 218 (76,70,72), 2-over-par. Junior Geraldine Wong finished tied for 16thwith a final score of 225 (75,78,72) 9-over-par. Wong led the ‘Cats with 12 pars in the first round.
Junior Sasikarn Somboonsup tied for 32ndwith a final score of 232 (83,74,75) 16-over-par. Somboonsup played a strong back nine in round two with a score of 74 and earned back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and No. 16.
Freshmen Noramol Nuchsila and Rebecca Reed rounded out the Bobcat competitors. Nuchsila finished tied for 44th with a final score of 235 (84,76,75), 19-over-par. Reed finished tied for 56thwith a final score of 246 (84,81,81) 30-over-par. Both shot 84 (12-over) in the first round and 75 (3-over) in the final round.
The ‘Cats will return to the green on September 28-30 in Norman, Oklahoma for the 2019 Schooner Fall Classic.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.