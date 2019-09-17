Women’s golf kicks off season at Sunflower Invitational

Senior Sean Yi Yip led the Bobcats at the Sunflower Invitational with a fourth place finish. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Senior Sean Yi Yip led the Bobcats at the Sunflower Invitational with a fourth place finish. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Senior Sean Yi Yip led the Bobcats at the Sunflower Invitational with a fourth place finish. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State women’s golf started their season with a seventh-place finish at the Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas Sunday through Monday with a final score of 910 (318-298-294), 46-over-par.

Texas State senior Sean Yi Yip finished tied for fourth, bringing in a team best of five birdies and a three-round total of 218 (76,70,72), 2-over-par. Junior Geraldine Wong finished tied for 16thwith a final score of 225 (75,78,72) 9-over-par. Wong led the ‘Cats with 12 pars in the first round.

Junior Sasikarn Somboonsup tied for 32ndwith a final score of 232 (83,74,75) 16-over-par. Somboonsup played a strong back nine in round two with a score of 74 and earned back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and No. 16.

Freshmen Noramol Nuchsila and Rebecca Reed rounded out the Bobcat competitors. Nuchsila finished tied for 44th with a final score of 235 (84,76,75), 19-over-par. Reed finished tied for 56thwith a final score of 246 (84,81,81) 30-over-par. Both shot 84 (12-over) in the first round and 75 (3-over) in the final round.

The ‘Cats will return to the green on September 28-30 in Norman, Oklahoma for the 2019 Schooner Fall Classic.

Viewed 7 times, 7 visits today