Elevators are a luxury, not a necessity

Texas State has become so overpopulated even the elevators are not worth waiting for causing inconvenience for those that require the resource. For the betterment of the campus system, the elevators need to be used only by faculty, staff and students with disabilities.

Class does not start without a professor to teach. Oftentimes, students adhere to the unspoken rule in which people can leave class if the professor does not show up after 15 minutes, missing out on material if the professor is running late. This scenario might be incredibly rare, but with the enhanced elevator traffic, it may grow in prominence.

Each building on campus, excluding some dormitories, has at least one functioning elevator available for all to use. The majority of these buildings have more than three floors, so riding the elevator up is ideal. Now Texas State is populated by more than 39,000 students and faculty, these small metal boxes work ten times as hard to do the job, which is starting to hinder performance ability.

Students may use the elevators to quickly reach the top of a hill or avoid overbearing stairs surrounding Old Main and Alkek. Others might utilize elevators due to the physical inability to perform the alternative of walking and climbing.

Unfortunately, there are students who abuse resources and have no respect for people around them. An able-bodied student should not believe riding an elevator up one flight is more convenient than walking the stairs. The concept is illogical and aiding to the problem.

Elevators are required in all multi-story buildings to provide accessibility to the disabled. These students and faculty should have priority because, while an elevator is a luxury accommodation, it is a necessity for people with disabilities. However, the elevators are now constantly crowded, creating an obstacle for those who genuinely need to use them.

The switch seems premeditated and excessive, but it can be simple. The elevators in main buildings like the LBJ Student Center and Alkek would stay available for all to use, but other buildings on campus should install scanners activating elevators. They would not operate without access, which would be granted to faculty, staff and those who are disabled through their Texas State ID.

Additionally, this change would allow elevators currently lacking in efficiency the time to properly function. The Starbucks side of the undergraduate admissions center is home to the slowest elevator campus has ever witnessed. There is not a moment where a crowd of students and faculty are not huddled around it in frustration. Reducing the availability could revive the metal machine back to a relatively normal pace.

Limiting elevator use would allow the university to further promote and encourage healthier lifestyles. Texas State strives for the betterment of its student body and prides itself on the variety of food options in dining halls and food courts.

The university strongly encourages students to stay active and join campus recreational activities, like intramural sports. Giving the majority of students no other option but to take the stairs will be another subtle encouragement of healthy living.

This change is not meant to favor faculty and punish students but instead, create increased convenience and heightened efficiency in navigating campus for the people who keep it running and those in need of the elevator.The reality is college students live a fast-paced lifestyle and should quickly adapt to lack of elevator usage.

Hopefully, most students will not notice this change. It would provide a quick, easy, efficient way to use convenient resources. Maintenance staff will not have to worry about finding a way to stuff their cart in an elevator with too many students. Professors will no longer fear walking into a half-empty class because they were late due to elevator traffic.

Texas State needs to strongly consider the possibility of limiting elevator use across campus or students need to start using them only when necessary.

