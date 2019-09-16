(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues Ep. 26

Sports Editor Claire Partain talks to talks to Colton McWilliams about the Texas State vs. SMU this weekend and what Texas State needs to do to snap their losing streak. Also, Cade Andrews comes on to talk about Texas State volleyball.

‘Cats Got Our Tongues is a weekly sports podcast recorded at The University Star. The podcast is hosted by Sports Editor Claire Partain and sports reporters and edited by Andrew Zimmel. Valkyrie Mata illustrated the podcast’s graphic.

