Texas State soccer loses home undefeated streak
September 16, 2019
The Texas State Bobcats added another loss to their now 4-3-1 record as they lost 1-0 to the McNeese State Cowgirls at home on Sunday.
The ‘Cats held most of the possession for the majority of the first half, with senior Kaylee Davis bringing four consistent crosses into the box to give multiple scoring opportunities. Although one cross led to a strong shot on goal to junior midfielder Mackenzie Smith, both teams remained scoreless into the second half.
McNeese’s aggression and depth of roster eventually outdid Bobcat defense. The team racked up 9 fouls and 12 subs, bringing stamina to the field that eventually led to a late 81st minute McNeese goal.
Texas State was unable to overcome the 1-0 lead despite a last-minute corner kick in the final 12 seconds of the game.
The ‘Cats led with shots, going 16 with eight on goal while McNeese racked up 8 shots with 3 on goal. Texas State tested McNeese’s goalkeeper, forcing eight saves to Bobcat goalkeeper Heather Martin’s two.
The Bobcats will kick off Sun Belt play at home again in a South Alabama faceoff on Thursday at 7 p.m.
