(Photo Gallery) Texas State Soccer vs McNeese Sept. 15, 2019

The Bobcats cheer on starting goalie Heather Martin (2) as her name is called prior to the start of the Sept. 15 game against McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Junior midfielder Renny Moore goes in for a tackle against a McNeese player in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Senior forward Kaylee Davis kicks the ball downfield in attempt to get it away from McNeese defenders in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Forward Ally Kewish prepares to strike the ball to a teammate across the field in the Sept. 15 game against McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State defender Genesis Turman keeps the ball away from McNeese in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Katelyn Lester
Midfielder Renny Moore fights McNeese for the ball in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Katelyn Lester
Forward Kaylee Davis passes the ball to a teammate across the field in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Katelyn Lester
Midfielder Karlee Torisk passes the ball to a teammate across the field in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Katelyn Lester
Midfielder Jordan Kondikoff heads the ball to keep it away from McNeese in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Katelyn Lester
Junior defender Sarah Everett jumps in an attempt to head the ball in the direction of the goal in the Sept. 15 game against McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.