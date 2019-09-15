(Photo Gallery) Texas State Soccer vs McNeese Sept. 15, 2019

Kate Connors and Katelyn Lester
September 15, 2019

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • The Bobcats cheer on starting goalie Heather Martin (2) as her name is called prior to the start of the Sept. 15 game against McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Kate Connors

    The+Bobcats+cheer+on+starting+goalie+Heather+Martin+%282%29+as+her+name+is+called+prior+to+the+start+of+the+Sept.+15+game+against+McNeese+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Junior midfielder Renny Moore goes in for a tackle against a McNeese player in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Kate Connors

    Junior+midfielder+Renny+Moore+goes+in+for+a+tackle+against+a+McNeese+player+in+the+Sept.+15+game+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Senior forward Kaylee Davis kicks the ball downfield in attempt to get it away from McNeese defenders in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Senior+forward+Kaylee+Davis+kicks+the+ball+downfield+in+attempt+to+get+it+away+from+McNeese+defenders+in+the+Sept.+15+game+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Forward Ally Kewish prepares to strike the ball to a teammate across the field in the Sept. 15 game against McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Kate Connors

    Forward+Ally+Kewish+prepares+to+strike+the+ball+to+a+teammate+across+the+field+in+the+Sept.+15+game+against+McNeese+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Texas State defender Genesis Turman keeps the ball away from McNeese in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Katelyn Lester

    Texas+State+defender+Genesis+Turman+keeps+the+ball+away+from+McNeese+in+the+Sept.+15+game+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Midfielder Renny Moore fights McNeese for the ball in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Katelyn Lester

    Midfielder+Renny+Moore+fights+McNeese+for+the+ball+in+the+Sept.+15+game+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Forward Kaylee Davis passes the ball to a teammate across the field in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Katelyn Lester

    Forward+Kaylee+Davis+passes+the+ball+to+a+teammate+across+the+field+in+the+Sept.+15+game+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Midfielder Karlee Torisk passes the ball to a teammate across the field in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Katelyn Lester

    Midfielder+Karlee+Torisk+passes+the+ball+to+a+teammate+across+the+field+in+the+Sept.+15+game+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Midfielder Jordan Kondikoff heads the ball to keep it away from McNeese in the Sept. 15 game at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Katelyn Lester

    Midfielder+Jordan+Kondikoff+heads+the+ball+to+keep+it+away+from+McNeese+in+the+Sept.+15+game+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.

  • Junior defender Sarah Everett jumps in an attempt to head the ball in the direction of the goal in the Sept. 15 game against McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

    Kate Connors

    Junior+defender+Sarah+Everett+jumps+in+an+attempt+to+head+the+ball+in+the+direction+of+the+goal+in+the+Sept.+15+game+against+McNeese+at+Bobcat+Soccer+Complex.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today