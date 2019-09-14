SMU runs over Bobcats 47-17
In a game that the SMU Mustangs ran away with quickly, Texas State football wasn’t able to compete, losing 47-17 at the Hilltop on Saturday.
This marks over 10 months since the Bobcats have been able to secure a win, leaving many fans wondering when the ‘Cats will finally come around.
In the first half, Texas State’s offense was able to get on the board late in the second quarter, only trailing by 10 with a 13-3 deficit going into halftime.
The Mustangs ran away with it in the second half, with the Bobcats struggling to catch up to a growing SMU lead, according to senior linebacker Bryan London II.
“I just thought they made adjustments and we made mistakes,” said London.
Head coach Jake Spavital has not been able to find his footing yet in his first year as a head coach and is still winless as a Division 1 FBS coach.
Texas State looks to keep it closer next week as they start conference play at home against Georgia State on Saturday.
